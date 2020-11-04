Cameroon: Forestry companies yielded XAF100.3 bln tax revenues for the state in 2018-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon generated XAF100.3 billion of tax revenues from forestry companies operating in Cameroon in 2018-2019. Specifically, in 2018, the companies yielded XAF50.9 billion of tax revenues for the state and XAF49.4 billion in 2019.

A breakdown of the payments made by the companies shows that the annual forest tax was the main specific levy they paid during the period. Indeed, according to the Directorate General of Taxes (DGI), in 2018, this levy amounted to XAF15.9 billion, or 31.2% of the overall tax revenues they yielded. In 2019, these figures dropped by 5% to XAF15.1 billion.

"This slight decrease in annual forest tax is primarily due to the expiration of some Sales of Felling Areas (SFA) and the non-renewal of others. Also, there is the case of permits allocated through standing timber auctions, a process during which financial bids are lower than those offered when the permits are to be allocated by the dedicated Interministerial Commission," tax authorities explain.

As for the felling tax, its weight in the forest tax revenues increased from 12.4% in 2018 to 17.1% in 2019. This is due to an increase in the felling tax from 2.5% in 2018 to 4% in 2019. Its yield thus rose by 38.1% during the two periods (from XAF6.3 billion in 2018 to XAF8.7 billion in 2019).

S.A.