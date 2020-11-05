logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 November 2020 -
Agro-industry

Cameroon: Banana exports rose by 581 tons YoY in Oct 2020

Cameroon: Banana exports rose by 581 tons YoY in Oct 2020
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 05 November 2020 12:02

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 16,534 tons of banana in October 2020, according to data compiled by the Cameroon Banana Exporters Association (Assobacam). These exports were up by 581 tons compared with the 15,953 tons the country exported during the same period in 2019.

The rise is notably due to the activity resumption of Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the state-owned agribusiness which resumed operations in June 2020 after about two years of cessation (it stopped operations in September 2018). In October 2020, CDC exported 781 tons of banana, against 1,312 tons a month earlier.

Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), leader of the local market, exported 14,650 tons of banana during the reference period, down by 45 tons year-over-year.  

The banana exports of Boh Plantations, the minions in that market, dropped by 155 tons, going from 1,258 tons in October 2019 to 1,103 tons a year later.  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon plans an incentive tax framework for innovative ICT startups

cameroon-plans-an-incentive-tax-framework-for-innovative-ict-startups
Within the framework of the 2021 draft finance Law, the Cameroonian government is preparing a fiscal incentive framework for innovative ICT start-ups...

Cameroon: SME promotion agency APME supports a XAF5.2 bln project in the metal sheet production sector

cameroon-sme-promotion-agency-apme-supports-a-xaf5-2-bln-project-in-the-metal-sheet-production-sector
Groupe Sylvano SARL recently signed an accompanying agreement with the SME promotion agency APME for the extension of its sheet metal production...

Cameroon: Banana exports rose by 581 tons YoY in Oct 2020

cameroon-banana-exports-rose-by-581-tons-yoy-in-oct-2020
Cameroon exported 16,534 tons of banana in October 2020, according to data compiled by the Cameroon Banana Exporters Association (Assobacam). These...

Cameroon raised over XAF3,000 bln in capital markets in 2010-2019

cameroon-raised-over-xaf3-000-bln-in-capital-markets-in-2010-2019
Cameroon issued XAF3112.7 billion of public securities on sub-regional and international capital markets between 2010 and 2019. The figure was disclosed...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte