Yaoundé - 14 September 2020 -
Afriland First Bank introduces automated deposit terminals
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 September 2020 10:49

(Business in Cameroon) - Afriland First Bank recently introduced automated deposit terminals in Cameroon. According to the bank, instead of queuing before a traditional teller for their cash deposit, clients can now perform this operation via the deposit terminal.

All they need to do it to sort their deposits into notes of XAF5,000 and XAF10,000 and follow the terminal instructions. The terminal will require them to provide some information like the name of the paying party, the origin of the funds (savings, salaries, and others), name of the depositor, the sum to be deposited into the stated account, etc…  Once the terminal has validated the transaction, the user will receive a receipt proving that the deposit is successful.

While some people think that these machines are prejudicial to the bank teller job, Afriland First Bank believes it will save time and shorten the long queues before tellers.

