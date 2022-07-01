Cameroon: PAD launches waste removal from the port platform

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) announced the launch of a waste removal campaign from the port platform. Unused containers, wrecked vehicles, handling equipment, metal pipes and other waste abandoned in the port area will all be removed.

The completion of this operation will help gain extra storage space. To make it a reality, PAD is urging the owners of these scraps to remove them. They have until July 12, 2022, to do so. As a reminder, PAD launched this campaign for the sea part in 2018. Dozens of wrecks, which littered the quays, water bodies, and docks, had been removed. According to Cyrus Ngo'o, Head of PAD, this operation has freed up several docks and changed the face of the port of Douala-Bonabéri. It was conducted at the time by the Italian company Bonifacio for CFA4.7 billion. The work included the recovery of wrecks, their dismantling, the sorting of materials that compose them, and the recovery of scrap metal for resale.

The accumulation of shipwrecks for more than three decades has undermined 30% of port operations, in terms of navigation safety, reception capacity, and implementation of various services, Cyrus Ngo'o said.

S.A.