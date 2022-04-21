sabc-joins-la-route-des-chefferies-to-promote-cameroonian-culture-in-france

(Business in Cameroon) - The first edition of the “Cameroonian Cultural Season” has been ongoing in Paris, France, since April 5, 2022. The event, which is set to end on July 17, 2022, is based on the theme “On the Road to Chiefdoms of Cameroon: The Visible and the Invisible”. It is supported by the brewing company SABC group.

It is organized within the framework of La Route des Chefferies, a cultural and tourist development program unique in sub-Saharan Africa, which aims to promote the traditions, artistic and cultural heritage of Cameroon.

The event will showcase the great exhibition of the 2000 m² by 800 m² of prefabricated decorations by Cameroonian craftsmen. This exhibition was attended by the CEO of the SABC Group, Emmanuel De Tailly, on April 13, 2022.

Also planned is a royal parade of civilizations under the leadership of the guardians of tradition in the streets of Paris; a multidisciplinary artistic program at the Paris theater; the night of Chiefdoms in a Cameroonian village, set up in the gardens of the Paris theater; symposiums and conferences as well as concerts and shows.

BRM