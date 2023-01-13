logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 January 2023 -
Breeding

Cameroon receives French dairy cows to boost local production

Cameroon receives French dairy cows to boost local production
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 12 January 2023 14:06

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries (Minepia), Dr. Taiga, took delivery, yesterday in Garoua (North), of 165 dairy cows from France. The animals were acquired by the government through the World Bank-funded Livestock Development Project (Prodel).

They are pregnant heifers of the Montbeliarde breed, whose milk production is estimated at 40 liters per day, according to specialists. The government aims, through this acquisition, to boost local milk production. “We aim to provide national producers with high-performance breeding stock. The animals are intended for all dairy farms dedicated to this sector throughout the country," Dr. Taiga told the national radio. He also revealed that 165 other dairy cows are expected in about ten days. This will be the third contingent of its kind, the first (also composed of 165 cows) having been received in October 2020 still in Garoua.

Official data showed the country has a milk deficit of 120,000 tons per year. Despite recent progress, local production was only 275,000 tons in 2019. To meet the demand, the government spends nearly CFA20 billion each year to import dairy products, creating a deficit trade balance.

According to local media, the cows received were transported for acclimatization to the Louguerre station, in the locality of Guider in the department of Mayo-Louti, before being transferred to the regional capital of the North.

As a reminder, Cameroon previously purchased Holstein-Friesian and Jersey cows from the U.S. and crossed them with the native zebus (FAO data).

back to top

Bank credit supply grew 11.45% YoY in H1 2022 (official data)

bank-credit-supply-grew-11-45-yoy-in-h1-2022-official-data
The volume of new loans granted within the Cemac region increased by CFA350.2 billion year-on-year over the first six months of 2022. According to...

Cameroon receives French dairy cows to boost local production

cameroon-receives-french-dairy-cows-to-boost-local-production
The Cameroonian Minister of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries (Minepia), Dr. Taiga, took delivery, yesterday in Garoua (North), of 165 dairy...

Cameroon: Govt plans major road investments in 2023

cameroon-govt-plans-major-road-investments-in-2023
The Cameroonian government plans to spend CFA2 billion on 57 technical studies for roads, freeways, expressways, and engineering works throughout FY2023....

EU bans fish export from Cameroon to crack down on illegal fishing

eu-bans-fish-export-from-cameroon-to-crack-down-on-illegal-fishing
The EU Commission announced in a recent statement it is banning the export of fishery products from Cameroon. The red card was issued because the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »