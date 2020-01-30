logoBC
30 January 2020
Cameroon : CBC obtains XAF9.17 bln loan from the EIB to fund SMEs

(Business in Cameroon) - Commercial Bank of Cameroon (CBC) announces that it has obtained a 7-year loan of €14 million (about XAF9.17 billion) from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

After very thorough and selective due diligence, the EIB has confirmed the credibility of the Commercial Bank and its eligibility for this important financing which reinforces the bank's commitment to small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs],” the bank indicates. 

Let’s note that CBC, after a lengthy restructuring completed in 2016 with the state’s support, is under a performance contract for the 2018-2020 period.

During this contractual period, the State requires Commercial Bank of Cameroon to achieve a result of XAF2.6 billion in 2020 in order to open up capital to private investors. In terms of profits, the state required from CBC an amount of XAF1.803 billion in 2018, XAF2.110 billion in 2019 and XAF2.603 billion in 2020.

