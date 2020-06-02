logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 June 2020 -
Companies

Insurance company Chanas increases capital to XAF6 bln

Insurance company Chanas increases capital to XAF6 bln
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 June 2020 12:16

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian insurance company Chanas informs that it has increased its capital from XAF2.3 billion to XAF6.05 billion. This represents an increase of XAF3.75 billion.  

Chanas explains that the capital increase was facilitated by a stake acquisition, to the tune of XAF2.3 billion, by the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) upon authorization by the Cameroonian government. The SNH fully paid its participation in cash. Subsequently, the share capital was subject to various increments and ultimately reached XAF6.05 billion.  

"We are happy with the results, but we have to continue because we think we have the potential.  Our objective is to own back our place because Chanas was once the leader of the Cameroonian insurance market," says Maurice Matanga, chairman of the company's board of directors.

Founded in 1999, Chanas has gone through some disruptive times due to legal battles between shareholders. On June 6, 2019, Louis Laugier and Denis Gillot who claimed ownership of the insurance company were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

S.A.

back to top

Fight against Coronavirus: MTN Cameroon estimates its contribution to date at XAF2 billion

fight-against-coronavirus-mtn-cameroon-estimates-its-contribution-to-date-at-xaf2-billion
On June 1, 2020, in Douala, MTN launched a campaign to distribute Coronavirus protection equipment. The operation targets 4,000 teachers, health workers...

Covid-19: Panic-buying had no impacts on Inflation in Cameroon in Q1-2020, INS say

covid-19-panic-buying-had-no-impacts-on-inflation-in-cameroon-in-q1-2020-ins-say
In the first quarter of 2020, Cameroon recorded an inflation rate of 2.6%, compared to 2.3% year-on-year. In January and February 2020, this indicator was...

Insurance company Chanas increases capital to XAF6 bln

insurance-company-chanas-increases-capital-to-xaf6-bln
Cameroonian insurance company Chanas informs that it has increased its capital from XAF2.3 billion to XAF6.05 billion. This represents an increase of...

Cameroon: Loggers request 50% reduction of customs duties on processed woods

cameroon-loggers-request-50-reduction-of-customs-duties-on-processed-woods
On May 28, 2020, during an audience with the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Jules Doret Ndongo, the president of the local wood exporters’ association...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)