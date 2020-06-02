insurance-company-chanas-increases-capital-to-xaf6-bln

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian insurance company Chanas informs that it has increased its capital from XAF2.3 billion to XAF6.05 billion. This represents an increase of XAF3.75 billion.

Chanas explains that the capital increase was facilitated by a stake acquisition, to the tune of XAF2.3 billion, by the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) upon authorization by the Cameroonian government. The SNH fully paid its participation in cash. Subsequently, the share capital was subject to various increments and ultimately reached XAF6.05 billion.

"We are happy with the results, but we have to continue because we think we have the potential. Our objective is to own back our place because Chanas was once the leader of the Cameroonian insurance market," says Maurice Matanga, chairman of the company's board of directors.

Founded in 1999, Chanas has gone through some disruptive times due to legal battles between shareholders. On June 6, 2019, Louis Laugier and Denis Gillot who claimed ownership of the insurance company were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

S.A.