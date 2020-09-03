eneo-reduces-2020-operating-and-investment-budget-by-xaf21-3-bln-due-to-covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - Electric utility company ENEO has revised its 2020 operating and investment budget downward because of the coronavirus pandemic raging all over the world.

"The Covid-19 crisis has negatively impacted the implementation of the investment plan. The Board of Directors, taking note of the severe constraints caused by the health crisis, has validated an adjustment of the company's operating and investment budget (which was reduced from XAF67 to 45.7 billion for 2020)," the company's August 2020 newsletter revealed.

This means that the electric utility reduced its 2020 investment budget by XAF21.3 billion. This reduction comes at a time when the company is also facing difficulties in sourcing various equipment. Indeed, according to ENEO, the supply chain for this equipment is disrupted because of delays in the logistics sector while some foreign suppliers are not operating at their full capacity.

