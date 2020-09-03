Société Générale Cameroon seeks new suppliers and contractors

(Business in Cameroon) - Société Générale Cameroon recently issued a call for expression of interest to select new contractors and suppliers.

This call, which will enable Cameroonian and foreign companies to be listed in the bank's suppliers and contractors directory, is issued in preparation for the extension of the bank’s branch network and modernization of its facilities in the country.

The call for applications targets companies in various sectors including real estate (construction, carpentry, architecture, electricity, plumbing, air conditioning, etc.), information technology, and telecommunications, as well as marketing and communications.

BRM