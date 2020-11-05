logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 November 2020 -
Cameroon: SME promotion agency APME supports a XAF5.2 bln project in the metal sheet production sector

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 05 November 2020 12:05

(Business in Cameroon) - Groupe Sylvano SARL recently signed an accompanying agreement with the SME promotion agency APME for the extension of its sheet metal production plant.

Thanks to this agreement, the project will benefit from various tax-customs, administrative, and financial facilities through the APME’s single window for investment incentives.

But, to access all these incentives, Groupe Sylvano SARL will have to scrupulously respect the about XAF5.2 billion investment plan agreed upon, accept periodic inspections and publish annual activity reports, APME’s General Director explained during the agreement-signing ceremony.

BRM

