Cameroon: SOCAVER exports over 50% of yearly production, internal sources reveal

(Business in Cameroon) - Every year, Cameroon Glassware Corporation (SOCAVER) exports over 50% of the glass bottles it produces, according to internal sources. This means that despite the growing demand for beverages packaged in plastic bottles, glass bottles are still mainly used in the Cameroonian and international food industry, in the beer industry notably.

The glass bottle market is so thriving that in 2019, SOCAVER renovated its oven number 2 to boost production capacities from 32,500 to 38,500 tons yearly (according to official sources.

The reason for this preference for glass bottles despite the popularity of plastic ones, that consumers deem handy, is that glass bottles preserve the quality of the products kept in them, as well as the health of consumers using those products.

"Glass is a natural, ecological, and environmentally friendly material. Its health properties are undeniable. It is the only packaging that fully protects food and beverages. On the other hand, plastic is a petroleum derivative. Therefore, it reacts to heat. In a tropical zone like Cameroon, this propensity to react to heat is an aggravating factor," says an expert in the food industry.

Apart from the health and environmental advantages, glass bottles also have a comparative advantage in terms of production costs. "Glass bottles can be recycled over and over again. Unlike plastic bottles, which are intended for a single-use, glass bottles can be reused up to 20 times after the first use. This makes glass bottles an affordable choice. The food industry must adopt it as the choice of packaging, not only for its ability to withstand any weather condition but also because using it contributes to environmental protection," comments Félix Mornadji, Senior Food Safety Engineer at SABC group, leader of the Cameroonian brewery market, and parent company of SOCAVER.

BRM