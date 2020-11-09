logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 November 2020 -
Cameroon: Ex-MP Mohamadou Gassimou becomes Director-General of the National Cereal Board

  • Comments   -   Monday, 09 November 2020 14:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Mohamadou Gassimou was recently appointed Director-General of Cameroon’s National Cereal Board. The official who previously served at the Port Authority of Douala and has also been an MP for the ruling party was appointed by a decree signed on November 5, 2020, by the President of the republic. The same day, the president signed a second decree appointing Nana Djibrilla as Deputy Director-General of the cereal board.

Mohamadou Gassimou replaces Gilbert Gourlemond, who spent over 20 years at the board which is a key institution in the fight against hunger in the three northern regions where the climate is harsh and cereals are the staple foods.

The board buys cereals in production areas and sells them at affordable prices when there is a shortage or during hunger seasons.

