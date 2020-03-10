Renovation of Belabo- Ngaoundéré railway: Feasibility studies conducted by Typsa Group

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 6, 2020, a workshop was organized in Yaoundé, to validate the feasibility studies and advanced planning of the renovation of the 330-km railway line Belabo-Ngaoundéré. This railway line connects the Eastern region of Cameroon to Adamaoua.

According to our sources, the feasibility studies and advanced planning were realized by the Spanish group Typsa. This group is constituted of independent engineering and consulting firms gathered to offer services in various sectors like civil engineering, architecture, construction technology, energy, and environment.

The Studies realized by the group were funded by the European Union to the tune of over XAF360 million via the technical cooperation fund.

The renovation of the Belabo-Ngaoundéré railway line will cost a little more than XAF100 billion. More than XAF58 billion has already been raised from the European Investment Bank (XAF43 billion) and the European Union (XAF15.5 billion). The remainder could come from the French Development Agency (AFD) with whom Cameroon is negotiating.

BRM