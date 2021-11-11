logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 November 2021
Cameroon: Firms may stop production and imports in Jan 2022 if there are no cost mitigation measures

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 November 2021 13:05

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon,  firms could stop importations and productions on January 1, 2022, should it become difficult for them to adapt to the steep rise  (20 to 400%) in freight costs and prices of imported raw materials. 

This was revealed in a release issued on November 9, 2021, by Célestin Tawamba, chairman of the GICAM, the largest employers’ grouping in Cameroon, after the meeting between those firms to discuss the situation. 

For  Célestin Tawamba, should firms be compelled to reach such a point,  the domestic market could be exposed to supply problems whose main consequence will be food crisis risks and inevitable social impacts that “nobody wishes for”. Nevertheless, the GICAM explains, they are contemplating that option given the seeming lack of future change. 

According to the GICAM, companies are complaining that despite the numerous meetings with public authorities in recent months, the measures issued are either inadequate or ineffective in some sectors “given their inability to significantly mitigate the impact of rising costs" on production. For the GICAM, depending on the sector, the rise in freight costs and raw material prices have increased production costs by 15 to 50%, therefore seriously becoming a threat to companies’ profitability and survival. 

In the construction materials sector, for instance, CIMENCAM has announced that its production cost has increased by XAF1300 per bag of 50-kg of cement due to a rise in clinker prices in international markets. It was still not allowed to pass those additional costs on to retailing prices, given authorities’ reluctance to authorize price hikes. 

Still in the construction materials sector, because of the rise in clinker prices, Dangote Cement Cameroon launched a new cement type to reduce its clinker use.  

Reduced VAT rates 

In the metal sector, after a slight adjustment in prices (the adjustment was opposed by the government), operators now claim their profit margin to be just 1%, way below the authorized 16%. 

As for fish importers, they have been playing a cat-and-mouse game with the Ministry of Commerce inspectors in local markets.  According to several housewives, they display the official prices just to mislead inspectors while buyers pay higher prices. 

Economic operators believe that public authorities have two options to mitigate the impacts of rising freight costs and raw material prices. The first option is to agree to an official adjustment of retailing prices while the second is the fiscal leverage that could include the reduction of the rates of VAT applied to the products affected by that imported inflation. 

Up to now, public authorities have not made a convincing move. On October 1, 2021, during his meeting with employers at GICAM headquarters in Douala, Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana announced possible support measures for Q1-2022. For companies, the state timeline seems like an eternity given that cost-killing measures have shown their limitations in the face of the unprecedented global inflationary pressures amid the coronavirus pandemic with infamous impacts on companies. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

