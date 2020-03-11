textile-company-cicam-acquires-new-equipment-to-boost-performance

(Business in Cameroon) - Cotonière industrielle du Cameroun (Cicam) recently acquired new equipment in the framework of the XAF13.2 billion contract plan with the government of Cameroon in 2015.

According to Cicam, the only textile company still operating in the CEMAC, the newly acquired equipment includes 24 looms, a warping machine, a Jigger machine, a Flash Ager and a blender. According to the textile company, thanks to this equipment, it can expect better performances in 2021.

Its ambition is to reach a sales volume of 8 million linear meters. In the meantime, it informs, it is recording slumps in sales in a market 88% dominated by loincloths from China and 6% from West Africa.

According to the latest available figures, the company’s net losses on December 31, 2018, was XAF3.9 billion. At the same time, its equity was XAF-1.7 billion. As far as the treasury is concerned, it shows a deficit of XAF2.08 billion.

