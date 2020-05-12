Covid-19: SABC Group launches the installation of handwashing stations in main local markets

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 7, 2020, in Douala, brewing group SABC launched an operation aimed at installing about 100 hand-washing stations in the main markets of the country’s 10 regions.

According to the schedule of the works, 38 stations will be installed in Yaoundé and Douala and the whole operation will be completed by May 15, 2020.

Before this operation, SABC group had already donated medical equipment, hydroalcoholic solutions, and necessities to 33 hospitals and 28 prisons in Cameroon.

Handwashing with soap and running water is one of the main barrier measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

BRM