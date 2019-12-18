Kribi container terminal : Concessionaire KCT dismisses assistant director-general

(Business in Cameroon) - In a release dated December 12, 2019, Eric Lavenu, the managing director of Kribi Conteneurs Terminal (KCT), a joint-venture formed by Bolloré, CMA-CGM and CHEC for the management of Kribi deep seaport’s container terminal, announced that the executive board has "revoked the mandate" of Philémon Alfred Mendo (photo) who was till then the assistant director-general of KCT.

The decision was taken on December 10 but came into force on December 12. Therefore, Eric Lavenu indicates, this Cameroonian, now ex-executive of Bolloré group, “is no more habilitated to act on behalf of the company."

The reasons for this dismissal were not disclosed in the release but, internal sources claim that Philémon Alfred Mendo disclosed confidential materials. On the other hand, the now ex-executive maintains that he simply resigned because he no longer approves the managerial choices of his hierarchy.

BRM