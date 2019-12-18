logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Companies

Kribi container terminal : Concessionaire KCT dismisses assistant director-general

Kribi container terminal : Concessionaire KCT dismisses assistant director-general
  • Comments   -   Friday, 13 December 2019 12:40

(Business in Cameroon) - In a release dated December 12, 2019, Eric Lavenu, the managing director of Kribi Conteneurs Terminal (KCT), a joint-venture formed by Bolloré, CMA-CGM and CHEC for the management of Kribi deep seaport’s container terminal, announced that the executive board has "revoked the mandate" of Philémon Alfred Mendo (photo) who was till then the assistant director-general of KCT.

The decision was taken on December 10 but came into force on December 12. Therefore, Eric Lavenu indicates, this Cameroonian, now ex-executive of Bolloré group, “is no more habilitated to act on behalf of the company."

The reasons for this dismissal were not disclosed in the release but, internal sources claim that Philémon Alfred Mendo disclosed confidential materials. On the other hand, the now ex-executive maintains that he simply resigned because he no longer approves the managerial choices of his hierarchy.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : 78.5 tons of meat unfit for consumption seized this year

cameroon-78-5-tons-of-meat-unfit-for-consumption-seized-this-year
In the framework of the presentation of its activities during the 2019 financial year, the Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock (Minepia) informs that it...

Cameroon : the EU elaborates more stringent phytosanitary rules for exporters

cameroon-the-eu-elaborates-more-stringent-phytosanitary-rules-for-exporters
On December 14, 2019, the European Union (EU) adopted a new phytosanitary regulation. Since then, its delegation in Yaoundé, Cameroon, has been conducting...

French Musée du quai Branly prepares an exhibition consecrated to Western Cameroon’s tangible and intangible heritage

french-musee-du-quai-branly-prepares-an-exhibition-consecrated-to-western-cameroon-s-tangible-and-intangible-heritage
A delegation from the Musée du quai Branly, the museum of arts and civilizations of Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, has just visited Cameroon, a...

Cameroon foresees a XAF89 bln drop in oil revenues in 2020

cameroon-foresees-a-xaf89-bln-drop-in-oil-revenues-in-2020
In 2020, Cameroon’s consolidated oil revenues should amount to XAF443 billion, down by XAF88.8 billion compared with the estimates for the 2019 fiscal...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n81: November 2019

The growing weight of Moroccan banks in Cameroon

Made in Cameroon products gradually take over supermarkets


Investir au Cameroun n91: Novembre 2019

Le poids croissant des banques marocaines au Cameroun

Le Made in Cameroon progresse dans les supermarchés