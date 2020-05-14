logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 May 2020 -
Cameroon: Sitracel launches sales of fabric face masks, after CICAM

  Thursday, 14 May 2020 14:05

(Business in Cameroon) - Days ago, Société industrielle de traitement de cellulose (Sitracel) made an announcement indicating that it has started selling protective face-masks. According to the company controlled by Cameroonian billionaire Paul Kammogne Fokam, these masks are made with "100% non-woven fabric, with hydrophobic filter (does not let water through)" and have "4 filtering barriers."

These multi-coloured masks are for both “medical” and "ordinary use," the announcement states.  They are sold between XAF300 and 600 per unit, depending on whether they are for single-use or reusable, we learn.

Sitracel thus becomes the 2nd industrial unit in Cameroon to start producing and selling fabric anti-Covid-19 masks, after Cicam, a public textile company. 

With its highly competitive prices, Sitracel is positioning itself as a real competitor to CICAM. The latter is selling its masks at a controversial XAF1,300 per unit because of the standard and durability of the product (number of recommended washes).

BRM

