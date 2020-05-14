logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 May 2020 -
Companies

SCB Cameroon’s board appoints Madeleine Koum as Deputy General Manager

SCB Cameroon’s board appoints Madeleine Koum as Deputy General Manager
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 14 May 2020 14:18

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 12, 2020, in Douala, Madeleine Koum née Ebenye Ewele, was officially introduced to SCB Cameroon’s clients as the Deputy General Manager of this local subsidiary of the Moroccan banking group Attijariwafa.

She was chosen by the directors of SCB Cameroon during the board meeting of May 8, 2020. However, this choice was still subjected to the approval of the regional banking regulator and the national monetary authority.

Before her appointment, Madeleine Koum was based in Yaoundé, where she was heading the private banking segment of this credit institution. A graduate in business administration from the University Jean Moulin de Lyon III in France and the Technical Institute of Banking (1982), she spent her entire career at the bank where she will now assist the CEO.

She joined the bank in 1985 and stayed amid all the internal changes at Société Camerounaise de Banque (SCB), a public entity which, after the 1990 crisis, was consecutively sold to Crédit Lyonnais (SCB-CL), Crédit Agricole (SCB-CA) and finally to the Moroccan Attijariwafa (SCB Cameroon).

 "I have spent my whole life in this bank which has given me everything. Today I have the opportunity to give it back what I have received," she told clients on May 12, 2020, in Douala.

BRM

back to top

SCB Cameroon’s board appoints Madeleine Koum as Deputy General Manager

scb-cameroon-s-board-appoints-madeleine-koum-as-deputy-general-manager
On May 12, 2020, in Douala, Madeleine Koum née Ebenye Ewele, was officially introduced to SCB Cameroon’s clients as the Deputy General Manager of this...

Cemac: Banks’ adoption of the repo agreements boosted interbank transactions by 300% in 2019

cemac-banks-adoption-of-the-repo-agreements-boosted-interbank-transactions-by-300-in-2019
In 2019, the repurchase transactions (repo) carried out on the interbank market of the CEMAC zone reached XAF2,546 billion. By the end of 2018, operations...

Cameroon: Sitracel launches sales of fabric face masks, after CICAM

cameroon-sitracel-launches-sales-of-fabric-face-masks-after-cicam
Days ago, Société industrielle de traitement de cellulose (Sitracel) made an announcement indicating that it has started selling protective face-masks....

Cameroon: Feasibility studies for the construction of Limbé deep seaport are being updated, since Oct 2019 (Minister of Transport)

cameroon-feasibility-studies-for-the-construction-of-limbe-deep-seaport-are-being-updated-since-oct-2019-minister-of-transport
During an interview granted to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe (photo) provided updates on the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique