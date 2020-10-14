logoBC
14 October 2020
Solange Yana becomes CEO of Wafacash Central Africa

(Business in Cameroon) - Société Camerounaise de Banque (SCB) informs that Cameroonian Solange Yana (formerly the chief operating officer of Wafacash Central Africa) is the new CEO of  Wafacash Central Africa.

Before joining Wafacash, Solange Yana had a brilliant career as an internal and external auditor for large groups like British American Tobacco (BAT), Ernst & Young. Thanks to her experience, she became the chief operating officer for SCB Cameroun.

The Cameroonian is thus becoming CEO of Wafacash, which announced in May 2020 that it increased its capital from XAF2 billion to XAF2.6 billion via the issuance of 60,000 new shares of XAF10,000 (fully bought and paid for in cash by the sole shareholder).  

Wafacash Central Africa is fully owned by Wafacash Maroc, which is owned by Attijariwafa Bank (specialized in retail financial services). It operates in money transfers, foreign exchange services, and ATM repair services.

Sylvain Andzongo

