Cameroonian Elizabeth Tchoungui becomes Orange Group’s Executive Director of CSR, Diversity, and Solidarity
The Port of Douala plans to create a water supply and fire protection subsidiary
Cameroon obtains CFAF88 bln loan from the World Bank to boost electricity access in 417 rural communities
Port of Kribi: KPMO offers to participate in the management of the multi-purpose terminal alongside Filipino ICTSI
Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020
Covid 19 Its impacts so far
Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»
Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020
Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts
Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »
Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021
Cameroon projects a loss of XAF768 bln revenues this year
Kribi deep seaport: Philippines group ICTSI wins concession for the management of the multipurpose terminal
Cameroon seeks a new CEO for Camair-Co, the 7th within 9 years
Cameroon: 90% of companies have difficulty in selling products because of the coronavirus (INS survey)
Cameroon: Government allocates XAF36 bln for the implementation of communal projects in 2020
Véronique Epangué appointed as DHL Global’s country Manager for Cameroon
British group BWA Resources secures 2 exploration permits in Cameroon
Electronic tolls will generate between XAF5.4 to 49 bln revenues for Cameroon during the 2021-2039 period
SABC’s performances declined by 20% in April 2020 because of the COVID-19, MD Emmanuel de Tailly says
Cameroon : Agriculture contributed 76.38% to GDP in 2017
Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production
Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers
Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln
Socapalm to distribute CFAF11.27 bln of dividends to shareholders by Sep 30
Congo offers to refinance a CFAF10.8 bln debt owed to SCB Cameroon
Nexttel replies to staff after strike movements at some of its agencies
Tradex launches the construction of its first filling station in Equatorial Guinea
Camrail renovates 11 passenger cars in preparation for the relaunch of the Yaoundé-Douala express train
Cameroon: New E-customs platform Camcis will improve the business environment, the Minfi says
Covid-19 impacts: The IMF estimates Cameroon’s urgent balance of payment needs at CFAF628 bln
Cameroon: Deadline for the compulsory obtention of Unique Tax number extended by 3 months
Inscription à notre newsletter
Chaque semaine l'actualité de l'économie et de l'investissement au Cameroun