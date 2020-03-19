logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 March 2020 -
Companies

Camrail: Women employees celebrate International Women’s Day with donations and renovations in Yaoundé

Camrail: Women employees celebrate International Women’s Day with donations and renovations in Yaoundé
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 19 March 2020 13:51

(Business in Cameroon) - In the wake of International Women’s Day, women employees of Camrail, subsidiary of Bolloré group, made several donations to a school in Yaoundé on March 16.

The women were at the Djoungolo-Essos public primary school where they donated four computers and water access points, renovated toilets, and replaced the ceilings in two classrooms, official sources indicate.

Let’s note that during the whole Women’s week, in Douala and Kribi, the women employees of the other Cameroonian subsidiaries of Bolloré group (BTL, SEPBC, and KCT) had organized solidarity activities in favor of vulnerable population groups.

BRM

back to top

Camrail: Women employees celebrate International Women’s Day with donations and renovations in Yaoundé

camrail-women-employees-celebrate-international-women-s-day-with-donations-and-renovations-in-yaounde
In the wake of International Women’s Day, women employees of Camrail, subsidiary of Bolloré group, made several donations to a school in Yaoundé on March...

Coronavirus: Cameroon allows trade with foreign countries but maintains border closure

coronavirus-cameroon-allows-trade-with-foreign-countries-but-maintains-border-closure
On March 18, in Yaoundé, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute headed a restricted inter-ministerial consultation aimed at elaborating the implementation...

Cameroon : Waste management companies go into electricity production

cameroon-waste-management-companies-go-into-electricity-production
Multinational waste management company Hysacam (Hysacam), reports that it has started three electricity generation projects that have no equivalent in...

Commercial Bank-Cameroon doubles equity capital to XAF23 bln under performance contract with Cameroon

commercial-bank-cameroon-doubles-equity-capital-to-xaf23-bln-under-performance-contract-with-cameroon
Under a performance contract with the government since 2018, Commercial Bank-Cameroon (CBC) almost doubled its equity capital.   "From XAF12 billion...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises