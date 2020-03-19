Coronavirus: SABC excludes recourse to “partial unemployment or layoffs”

(Business in Cameroon) - Recently, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Cameroon, the country issued a set of measures including the closure of pubs and restaurants at 6 pm daily. According to analysts, this particular measure should have a huge impact on the brewery industry.

Despite this analysis, Emmanuel de Tailly (photo), CEO of brewery market leader SABC, promises there will be no “partial unemployment or layoffs.”

“We are doing everything to keep operations ongoing, even in emergency mode,” he says.

To continue its operation amid the covid-19 outbreak, SABC has set a crisis unit that implements some preventive measures and reports to the CEO daily.

An example of the preventive measures implemented by the unit is the 14-day automatic lockdown and daily medical checkup for every collaborator returning from missions abroad.

Also, "due to the spread of the virus and the latest measures restricting travel and movement in Europe and elsewhere, we have strengthened our measures. We are also encouraging teleworking for our employees whose presence in the office is not essential," says an internal company source.

The source adds the brewing company has suspended all business trips abroad and travel within its establishments in Cameroon (except in cases of force majeure). The company now favors videoconference and wearing masks is now compulsory. SABC also initiated the daily sensitization of staff and visitors on the actions to follow to protect themselves and others against the Coronavirus.

BRM