French ride-hailing startup Heetch “suspends” operations in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - French startup Heetch, which launched its car and cart bike hailing app in Cameroon in September 2019, just announced the suspension of its activities in the country.

However, from the tone of the release published in that regard, it seems like a permanent cessation of its operations in Cameroon.

"French company Heetch started operations in Cameroon last September. Directly affected by the Coronavirus crisis on French soil, Heetch decided to suspend its operations in Cameroon, the latest country where it launched its operations, to refocus its activities on other countries. This is why we must, as of today, suspend the application in the city of Douala. The Heetch team would like to thank all passengers and we deeply regret not being able to continue our investments in Cameroon," the startup explains.

With the suspension, a network of 250 VIP cart bikes, which helped modernize bike taxi in Cameroon, has crumbled.

The French startup announced on May 8, 2019, the success of a €34 million (about XAF23 billion) fundraising operation aimed at launching its operations in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria, and Senegal as well as develop its operations in Belgium.

BRM