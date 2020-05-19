Véronique Epangué appointed as DHL Global’s country Manager for Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Following the recent reorganization of DHL Global Forwarding's logistics operations in Central Africa, Véronique Ebenye Epangué has been appointed Country Manager for Cameroon, according to an official statement from the group.

The appointment of this Cameroonian seems like a real success story. In addition to being one of the three women to head the African subsidiaries of DHL Global (along with her Zimbabwean and Burkinabe colleagues Shuvai Mugadza and Gisele Bambara) Véronique Ebenye Epangué joined the group in 1999, as an intern at DHL Express.

She then moved up several ladders from customer service to sales. In 2009, she joined DHL Global Forwarding as Sales Manager and was appointed sales and customer service manager in 2016.

"With her extensive experience in customer service, she looks forward to strengthening the team's approach towards customers by focusing on training programs that will provide the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver top-quality services," DHL Global Forwarding indicated.

"Collectively, Gabon and Cameroon are the largest economies in Central Africa, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth expected to remain at around 3.5% this year, if measures to contain Covid-19 are successful. The appointment of Véronique (who has 20 years of experience at DHL) to head the team in Cameroon, while I focus on developing our business in Gabon, could not have come at a better time," said Alassane Mare, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Central Africa and Country Manager for Gabon.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics sector. The group, which operates in 220 countries, offers a range of logistics services from domestic and international parcel delivery (through end-to-end shipping and processing solutions for e-commerce, international express, road, air, and ocean freight) to industrial supply chain management.

Brice R. Mbodiam