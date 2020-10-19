Camair Co finally resumes operations

(Business in Cameroon) - Camair Co finally resumed its domestic flights on October 18, 2020, after 8-months of suspension. The state-owned carrier is resuming operations after two postponements (the first on October 12 and the second on October 16, 2020).

The managing director, Georges Ndipendi Kouotou, explained that the second postponement was caused by a delay in administrative procedures (caused by the coronavirus pandemic) for their aviation insurance subscription.

The airline’s schedule today, October 19, 2020, includes four flights to Yaoundé, Douala, and Maroua. The company’s flight schedule is 42 weekly flights to four of the ten regional capitals in the country (unless a new problem arises to affect the operations of the public company which has been experiencing serious problems since the launch of its operations in 2011).

The company’s top management is unstable while its abysmal debt is estimated at over XAF110 billion and many months of salary arrears are owed to employees. Also, Camair Co’s cashflow is usually low, forcing the government to regularly float it.

BRM