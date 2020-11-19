logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 November 2020 -
Dangote Cameroon sold 1 mln tons of cement by end Sep 2020, up 18% YoY

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 19 November 2020 12:47

(Business in Cameroon) - Dangote Cement informs that during the first nine months of 2020, its Douala-based 1.5Mta clinker grinding facility sold about one million tons of cement, up by 18% compared to the volume sold during the first nine months of 2019.

We estimate our market share to have been 39% during the period,” wrote Dangote Cement, which estimated the Cameroonian cement market at over 2.6 million tons during the period under review.  

The main factors that boosted demand during the period were increased investments in construction projects. “The market is primarily driven by individual construction projects and government housing estate,” it added.  

Those performances fall in line with the projections made by Dangote Cameroon in early 2020. Indeed, in February 2020, the local subsidiary forecasted that given the ongoing stadium, road, hotel, and other construction projects, 2020 would be a good year.  

S.A.

