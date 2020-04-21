logoBC
21 April 2020
Éric Valéry Zoa becomes MD of Atlantic Bank Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Since April 1st, 2020, Cameroonian Eric Valéry Zoa, 49, became the new Managing Director of Atlantic Bank Cameroon. His appointment was decided during the board meeting held on March 31, 2020.

Éric Valéry Zoa replaces the Ivorian Olivier William Bene Sammarie, after 6 years as the Deputy General Manager of the bank.

The new manager was appointed amid fierce competition in the Cameroonian banking system. In 2019, Atlantic Bank Cameroon recorded a net profit of XAF7 billion, up 17% year-on-year.

