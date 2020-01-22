logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 January 2020 -
MTN Cameroon announced to change CEO by late March 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - MTN Cameroon’s CEO, Hendrik Kasteel, will be leaving MTN at the end of March, due to personal reasons. He will serve out his notice over the next two months, and a successor will be announced when finalized,” a press release signed by Rob Shuter, CEO of MTN Group, indicates.   

In other words, Dutch Hendrik Kasteel’s management over MTN Cameroon will come to an end in March 2020, few months after he arrived (in September 2018) almost as a firefighter at the head of the leading operator in the mobile market in Cameroon.

Pending the official publication of the group's financial statements for the year 2019, it is currently unclear whether Hendrik Kasteel has managed to improve MTN Cameroon's financial performance, which was not very good when he arrived at the end of the 3rd quarter 2018.

Despite the good performance achieved on data (Internet) and Mobile Money segment in 2018, the Cameroonian subsidiary of the South African telecom group MTN International has seen its turnover fall by XAF16 billion FCFA, according to the calculation grid prescribed by the group's financial report, published on March 7, 2019.

