Coronavirus: Total, CFAO, SABC, and Sosucam offer 20,000 L of hydroalcoholic gel to Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Under the supervision of the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, four French companies operating in the country recently handed 20,000 litres of hydroalcoholic gel to the Cameroonian Prime Minister in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus.

They include the brewing group SABC, the oil operator Total, the CFAO group, and the leader of the Cameroonian sugar market, Sosucam, a subsidiary of Somdiaa group.

According to the newspaper Défis Actuels, the French ambassador also announced the forthcoming contribution of these French companies to the Solidarity Fund set up by the Head of State for the fight against Coronavirus.

On April 16, 2020, speaking before the National Assembly, the Minister of Health, Manaouda Malachie revealed that there is currently XAF1.96 billion in the fund. In addition to the XAF1 billion allocated by President Paul Biya for the creation of the fund, companies contributed a cumulated amount of XAF960 million.

BRM