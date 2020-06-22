camrail-transported-832-000-m3-of-petroleum-products-in-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail, a subsidiary of Bolloré Railways and concessionaire of Cameroon’s rail network, informs that it transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products in 2019, i.e. nearly 70,000 m3 per month.

The company indicates that it intends to do better in 2020 thanks to the recent acquisition of 42 tank wagons acquired in partnership with Cameroonian economic operators, namely Cotoc and Ikram Logistics.

"The new equipment will enable us to increase our monthly transport capacity from 5,000 to 10,000 m3. We are also planning, with our partners, to acquire 18 new ones in 2021," says Olivier Koumfieg, Camrail's Director of Transport.

The concessionaire of the Cameroonian railway since 1999, Camrail has acquired 288 tank wagons dedicated to the transport of hydrocarbons. The company says it invests an average of CFAF 12 billion per year and pays an average of CFAF 10 billion each year to the State of Cameroon in royalties, taxes, and levies.

S.A.