logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 June 2020 -
Companies

Camrail transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products in 2019

Camrail transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products in 2019
  • Comments   -   Monday, 22 June 2020 12:37

(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail, a subsidiary of Bolloré Railways and concessionaire of Cameroon’s rail network, informs that it transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products in 2019, i.e. nearly 70,000 m3 per month.

The company indicates that it intends to do better in 2020 thanks to the recent acquisition of 42 tank wagons acquired in partnership with Cameroonian economic operators, namely Cotoc and Ikram Logistics.

 "The new equipment will enable us to increase our monthly transport capacity from 5,000 to 10,000 m3. We are also planning, with our partners, to acquire 18 new ones in 2021," says Olivier Koumfieg, Camrail's Director of Transport.

The concessionaire of the Cameroonian railway since 1999, Camrail has acquired 288 tank wagons dedicated to the transport of hydrocarbons. The company says it invests an average of CFAF 12 billion per year and pays an average of CFAF 10 billion each year to the State of Cameroon in royalties, taxes, and levies.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Funding stage completed for Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project

cameroon-funding-stage-completed-for-cameroon-chad-power-interconnection-project
On June 16, 2020, the World Bank’s board of directors approved a US$385 million concessional loan agreement for the implementation of the Cameroon-Chad...

Cameroon to save about CFAF14 bln yearly through the Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project

cameroon-to-save-about-cfaf14-bln-yearly-through-the-cameroon-chad-power-interconnection-project
After the successful mobilization of financing for the implementation of the Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project, Cameroonian authorities...

Camrail transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products in 2019

camrail-transported-832-000-m3-of-petroleum-products-in-2019
Camrail, a subsidiary of Bolloré Railways and concessionaire of Cameroon’s rail network, informs that it transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products...

Camair-Co requests CFAF371 mln from Cameroon to pay its Boeing 737-700s’ insurance premium

camair-co-requests-cfaf371-mln-from-cameroon-to-pay-its-boeing-737-700s-insurance-premium
On June 14, Louis Georges Njipendi Kuotu (photo), the General Manager of Camair-Co, Cameroon's national airline company, sent a correspondence to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »