orange-cameroon-introduces-unlimited-free-money-transfers

(Business in Cameroon) - Mobile operators in Cameroon are set to limit human contacts and promote digital payments to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indeed, a few days ago, Cameroon suspended, for a renewable period of 30 days, fees on mobile money transfers whose values are below or equal to XAF20,000. In a release published on March 21, Orange Cameroon also informed that account-to-account mobile money transfers from its users would be free with no limitations on the amount. The aim, it indicated, is to reduce the use of cash.

It also revealed that it would not collect fees for the payment of water bills via Orange Money “to let the population systematically wash their hands with peace of mind.”

Also, Orange announced that its foundation had made a donation of medical equipment worth XAF100 million to the Cameroonian Ministry of Public Health.

S.A.