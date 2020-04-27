Cameroon: CICAM to start selling “standardized fabrics” for local face masks producers

(Business in Cameroon) - Textile company Cicam plans to start, from today April 27, 2020, distributing a range of "standardized fabrics" in the market for those who want to produce protective masks against the coronavirus.

According to a release signed by the general director of the company, this fabric will be sold at XAF2,065 per linear metre.

With the specific fabric, CICAM explains, those who want to produce protective face masks can obtain products that comply with the recently adopted standard and are more effective in terms of protection against the virus.

CICAM had previously announced that it would produce 15 million face masks every month. It was expected to deliver the first batch of those masks to the market on April 15, 2020, at competitive prices. However, they are yet to be seen.

BRM