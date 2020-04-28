logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 April 2020 -
Safacam posts net accounting profit of XAF806 mln for the 2019 financial year

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 April 2020 12:46

(Business in Cameroon) - Société africaine forestière et agricole du Cameroun (Safacam), a subsidiary of the Luxembourg-based Société financière des caoutchoucs (Socfin), posted a net accounting profit of XAF806.54 million at the end of the 2019 financial year, an increase of XAF234.8 million compared to the 2018 financial year.

This upward performance, according to Safacam, is partly due to industrial rubber production, which increased by 13% in 2019 compared to 2018. "This increase is mainly explained by an increase in the yield of our rubber plantations in 2019, due to good agricultural practices and an increase in third-party purchases of coagulum. Due to an increase in international prices, the average selling price for 2019 is up 4% compared to 2018," the agribusiness adds.

Also, Safacam notes that palm kernel oil production has been up 6% in 2019 compared to 2018 when it took into account the increase in third-party purchases of palm kernels.

The 4% year-over-year drop in its palm nut production did not affect that bullish performance.  

