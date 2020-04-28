Cameroon: Struggling CNIC loses its MD

(Business in Cameroon) - According to some sources, he had been admitted there for several days.

This manager leaves behind him a struggling company he never succeeded in reviving after 6 years of being appointed managing director. On January 15, 2018, implementing a recovery plan prescribed by the government, Alfred Nforgwei Mbeng was forced to lay off 270 CNIC employees for economic reasons.

This decision led to strikes being organized by employees for the last 10 years. Life at CNIC has come to wage arrears and employees’ strikes.

All these are due to the drastic drop in the public company’s turnover (from XAF40 billion 10 years ago to only about XAF3 billion in recent years).

BRM