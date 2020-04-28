logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 April 2020 -
Companies

Cameroon: Struggling CNIC loses its MD

Cameroon: Struggling CNIC loses its MD
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 April 2020 13:34

(Business in Cameroon) - According to some sources, he had been admitted there for several days.

This manager leaves behind him a struggling company he never succeeded in reviving after 6 years of being appointed managing director. On January 15, 2018, implementing a recovery plan prescribed by the government, Alfred Nforgwei Mbeng was forced to lay off 270 CNIC employees for economic reasons.

This decision led to strikes being organized by employees for the last 10 years. Life at CNIC has come to wage arrears and employees’ strikes.

All these are due to the drastic drop in the public company’s turnover (from XAF40 billion 10 years ago to only about XAF3 billion in recent years).

BRM    

back to top

Cameroon: Struggling CNIC loses its MD

cameroon-struggling-cnic-loses-its-md
According to some sources, he had been admitted there for several days. This manager leaves behind him a struggling company he never succeeded in...

Cameroon in search of digital solutions in its crusade against Coronavirus

cameroon-in-search-of-digital-solutions-in-its-crusade-against-coronavirus
On 27 April 2020, Yaounde was scheduled to host the closing ceremony of the "Barcamp Cameroon," launched on April 24 by the Minister of Posts and Telecoms...

Safacam posts net accounting profit of XAF806 mln for the 2019 financial year

safacam-posts-net-accounting-profit-of-xaf806-mln-for-the-2019-financial-year
Société africaine forestière et agricole du Cameroun (Safacam), a subsidiary of the Luxembourg-based Société financière des caoutchoucs (Socfin), posted a...

Coronavirus: Trade flows on the Douala-Ndjamena and Douala-Bangui corridors dropped by 80% YoY in March 2020

coronavirus-trade-flows-on-the-douala-ndjamena-and-douala-bangui-corridors-dropped-by-80-yoy-in-march-2020
Cameroonian authorities’ decision to maintain trade with other CEMAC countries, despite the border closures it decided as part of the fight against...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique