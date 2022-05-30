logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 May 2022 -
Cameroonian brewer SABC stops collaboration with Coca-Cola

  • Comments   -   Monday, 30 May 2022 13:19

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian brewing company SABC announced in a May 27 statement it has officially terminated its partnership with Coca-Cola. The local subsidiary of the Castel Group will no longer produce or market drinks of the Coca-Cola brand from July 1, 2022.

"After 59 years, the partnership between SABC and The Coca Cola Company ends by mutual agreement," the statement reads. The measure applies to all the African subsidiaries of the Castel group. As a reminder, the SABC launched a new soft drink a few months ago which is named "World Cola".

The new product “was launched for people who do not have a high purchasing power, but still want to consume Cola. It is an alternative to a premium product such as Coca-Cola,” the company said.

BRM

