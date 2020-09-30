sci-lafleur-to-open-a-giant-hippodrome-in-douala

(Business in Cameroon) - Douala-based company Société commerciale immobilière-La fleur (SCI) informs that it is currently preparing to open the giant hippodrome ever built in the city, which is the economic capital.

According to the company, final adjustments are being applied to the 30-meter lift being deployed at B'ssadi Galleries in Bonamoussadi. It will be completed by December 2020, it adds. The firm explains that the new hippodrome is built inside ‘B’ssadi Galleries,’ a new innovative trade center located at Bonamoussadi (which is one of the most important arteries in Douala).

Spanning over 4,600 m2, B’ssadi Galleries is a 4-story building constituted of 115 adaptable trading points with sizes between 8 m2 and 930 m2. It is located in an area surrounded by leisure, business, and trade centers (banks, clothing shops, and insurance companies).

SCI-Lafleur was created by Cameroonian philanthropist Clovis Kontche who is well known in the real estate sector. His business complex aims to be a business, shopping, leisure, and restoration exchange at Douala 5th.

S.A.