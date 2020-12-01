logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 December 2020 -
Construction

Road paving: Cameroon's ambitions for the next decade are unrealistic, the GICAM believes

Road paving: Cameroon's ambitions for the next decade are unrealistic, the GICAM believes
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 01 December 2020 13:26

(Business in Cameroon) - In its Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP), Cameroon promised to asphalt 3,500 km of roads between 2010 and 2020. However, to date, only 65% of that target (equivalent to 2,274 km) has been achieved. This was revealed by Célestin Tawamba (president of employer’s grouping GICAM) during a meeting with the Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi on November 27, 2020, in Douala.

During the meeting, Célestin Tawamba expressed his surprise following the government’s stated ambition to pave 6,000 km of road (which is thrice the length paved during the previous decade) over the 2020-2030 decade despite the non-fulfillment of the previous target.

"Though the implementation rate is low, it is even worrying given the state of the road network, particularly that of the so-called paved sections. Apart from the sizing issues, the current state of some of the axes is puzzling,” the president of GICAM said.  

BRM

back to top

Road paving: Cameroon's ambitions for the next decade are unrealistic, the GICAM believes

road-paving-cameroon-s-ambitions-for-the-next-decade-are-unrealistic-the-gicam-believes
In its Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP), Cameroon promised to asphalt 3,500 km of roads between 2010 and 2020. However, to date, only 65% of...

BDEAC to raise XAF300 bln on CEMAC financial markets via public bond placement over 2020-2022

bdeac-to-raise-xaf300-bln-on-cemac-financial-markets-via-public-bond-placement-over-2020-2022
During the extraordinary session conducted by videoconference on November 30, 2020, the General Assembly of the Development Bank of Central African States...

Eneo to transfer over 20MW energy from Ahala thermal plant to offset load shedding in the northern regions

eneo-to-transfer-over-20mw-energy-from-ahala-thermal-plant-to-offset-load-shedding-in-the-northern-regions
For several weeks now, the filling rate of the Lagdo dam (a major infrastructure that provides electricity to the three northern regions of Cameroon) has...

Cameroon collected XAF30.7 bln of transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline in Jan-Oct 2020, up 2.5% YoY

cameroon-collected-xaf30-7-bln-of-transit-fees-on-the-chad-cameroon-oil-pipeline-in-jan-oct-2020-up-2-5-yoy
As of October 31, 2020, Cameroon had collected XAF30.71 billion of transit fees on the oil pipeline linking it to Chad, according to information provided...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »