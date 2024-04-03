armada-corporation-at-risk-of-losing-palar-bridge-reconstruction-contract-in-cameroon-s-far-north

(Business in Cameroon) - Construction company Armada Corporation is at risk of losing its contract for the reconstruction of the Palar Bridge and its approaches over the Mayo-Kaliao in Maroua, located in Cameroon's Far North region, due to failure to meet its commitments. The Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) has allocated a 10-day window, until March 23, for the company to demonstrate its ability to complete the project, valued at CFA 4.195 billion, including CFA320 million for project supervision. "This period will be crucial to determine whether there is a failure that could lead to the termination of this contract," stated the ministry.

Specifically, the company is expected, during this period, to submit the corrected execution file for the metal framework of the structure, along with updated monthly, weekly, and daily schedules, and to finalize technical discussions regarding the deployment of subcontractors for bolting or welding and the renewal of all-risk construction and civil liability insurance policies. The ministry announced an inspection mission to the work site on March 23 to assess the implementation of these measures. Failure to comply could result in the company being removed from the project.

The Palar Bridge reconstruction project was awarded to the consortium of Armada Cam Sarl and Armada in 2021, following the collapse of the structure in August 2020 due to heavy rains. Located on the Maroua-Mora section of National Road N° 1 in the Diamaré department, the bridge to be rebuilt in a design/build mode is a 70-meter (previously 60-meter) single-span, mixed steel-concrete girder bridge on deep foundations (piles), according to Mintp. The project aims to restore the connection between Maroua and Kousseri, ensure the flow of traffic on National Road N° 1, and facilitate border crossings with Nigeria and Chad. The bridge was initially set to be completed in September 2023. However, last April, the company stated that the work is expected to conclude by June 30, 2024.