Yaoundé - 05 September 2023
Feasibility Studies for the Ngaoundéré-Ndjamena railway project finally expected in 2024, 8 years behind schedule

(Business in Cameroon) - The results of the feasibility studies carried out as part of the extension of the Cameroonian railway to Ndjamena, Chad, from the Ngaoundéré railway terminal are finally expected to be available in early 2024. This good news, which comes 8 years after the initial deadline, was announced last August 31 following the 40th session of the Interministerial Committee on Railway Infrastructure (Comifer).

The project’s managers blame the delay on the slowness of the administrative procedures required to make the funds provided by the African Development Bank (ADB) available for the studies. According to reliable sources, this infrastructure between Cameroon and Chad is valued at between CFA1,160 and CFA1,400 billion depending on the route chosen.

Let’s note that beyond its crucial role for better regional integration, the line holds promise for improving connectivity in Cameroon's three northern regions (North, Adamaoua, and Far North), which are among the country's poorest areas."

