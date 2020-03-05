Kribi deep seaport : PAK selects a consortium of 3 firms to monitor the 2nd construction phase

(Business in Cameroon) - To monitor the 2nd phase of the construction of the Kribi deep seaport, the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) hired a consortium of three technical consultancy firms.

According to official sources, these firms are Studi International, Studi Cameroun, and Inros Lackner.

The same sources indicate that PAK also hired Louis Berger-Bec La routière as assistant project manager and Laboratoire national du génie civil (Labogénie) for geotechnical assistance.

During the 2nd phase of the construction of the deep seaport of Kribi, a second container terminal, 750 meters long, will be erected. It will be twice as long as the first terminal commissioned in March 2018.

The works started in November 2017 but were interrupted a year later because of financial arrangements. To date, the completion rate is 10%, according to internal sources at the PAK.

BRM