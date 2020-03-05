logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 March 2020 -
Construction

Kribi deep seaport : PAK selects a consortium of 3 firms to monitor the 2nd construction phase

Kribi deep seaport : PAK selects a consortium of 3 firms to monitor the 2nd construction phase
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 05 March 2020 15:33

(Business in Cameroon) - To monitor the 2nd phase of the construction of the Kribi deep seaport, the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) hired a consortium of three technical consultancy firms.

According to official sources, these firms are Studi International, Studi Cameroun, and Inros Lackner.

The same sources indicate that PAK also hired Louis Berger-Bec La routière as assistant project manager and Laboratoire national du génie civil (Labogénie) for geotechnical assistance.  

During the 2nd phase of the construction of the deep seaport of Kribi, a second container terminal, 750 meters long, will be erected. It will be twice as long as the first terminal commissioned in March 2018.

The works started in November 2017 but were interrupted a year later because of financial arrangements. To date, the completion rate is 10%, according to internal sources at the PAK.

BRM

back to top

Coronavirus : World Bank Group sets $12 bln package to help combat the pandemic

coronavirus-world-bank-group-sets-12-bln-package-to-help-combat-the-pandemic
On March 3, 2020, the World Bank Group announced that it is providing $12 billion (over XAF7,000 billion) to assist member countries (Cameroon...

Port of Kribi on a prospection mission in the Central African Republic

port-of-kribi-on-a-prospection-mission-in-the-central-african-republic
A delegation from the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) was recently in Bangui, the Central African Republic to meet with the Central African Shippers...

Kribi deep seaport : PAK selects a consortium of 3 firms to monitor the 2nd construction phase

kribi-deep-seaport-pak-selects-a-consortium-of-3-firms-to-monitor-the-2nd-construction-phase
To monitor the 2nd phase of the construction of the Kribi deep seaport, the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) hired a consortium of three technical...

Olembé stadium : Magil to import turf from the USA

olembe-stadium-magil-to-import-turf-from-the-usa
Some days ago, there was information claiming that Canadian company Magil had abandoned the construction of the Olembé stadium. According to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »