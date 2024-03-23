Cameroon awards CFA4.9 billion road maintenance deal to CETP Sarl

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Public Works in Cameroon has announced the awarding of the Bafang-Nkondjock road maintenance contract to the construction company CETP Sarl. Valued at CFA4.9 billion, inclusive of all taxes, the contract covers a 53.3 km stretch between the Littoral and West regions. Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi signed the order on March 5, 2024, instructing the commencement of work on this vital roadway.

Scheduled for completion over 36 months, divided into three 12-month phases, the project will focus on paving steep slopes, stabilizing embankments in areas prone to landslides and marshes, and providing regular and periodic maintenance using stabilizing agents for the remaining unpaved sections.

Specifically, the Public Works Ministry detailed that the contract includes clearing brush, deforestation, tree removal, ordinary and rocky excavations, backfilling with lateritic gravel from borrow pits, treatment of the roadway with stabilizing products, shaping the platform, reprofiling compaction, and cleaning of ditches and outlets.

Funding for the project comes from the Public Investment Budget (BIP) of the Ministry of Public Works and the road fund for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. The maintenance of the Bafang-Nkondjock road has been highly anticipated by local communities. This section, connecting two agricultural towns in the Littoral and West regions, becomes impassable, especially during the rainy season, causing significant disruptions for the residents and farmers in the area.