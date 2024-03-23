logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2024 -
Construction

Cameroon awards CFA4.9 billion road maintenance deal to CETP Sarl

Cameroon awards CFA4.9 billion road maintenance deal to CETP Sarl
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 March 2024 15:40

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Public Works in Cameroon has announced the awarding of the Bafang-Nkondjock road maintenance contract to the construction company CETP Sarl. Valued at CFA4.9 billion, inclusive of all taxes, the contract covers a 53.3 km stretch between the Littoral and West regions. Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi signed the order on March 5, 2024, instructing the commencement of work on this vital roadway.

Scheduled for completion over 36 months, divided into three 12-month phases, the project will focus on paving steep slopes, stabilizing embankments in areas prone to landslides and marshes, and providing regular and periodic maintenance using stabilizing agents for the remaining unpaved sections.

Specifically, the Public Works Ministry detailed that the contract includes clearing brush, deforestation, tree removal, ordinary and rocky excavations, backfilling with lateritic gravel from borrow pits, treatment of the roadway with stabilizing products, shaping the platform, reprofiling compaction, and cleaning of ditches and outlets.

Funding for the project comes from the Public Investment Budget (BIP) of the Ministry of Public Works and the road fund for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. The maintenance of the Bafang-Nkondjock road has been highly anticipated by local communities. This section, connecting two agricultural towns in the Littoral and West regions, becomes impassable, especially during the rainy season, causing significant disruptions for the residents and farmers in the area.

back to top

Tradex launches international tender for butane gas cylinders to meet surging demand in Cameroon

tradex-launches-international-tender-for-butane-gas-cylinders-to-meet-surging-demand-in-cameroon
Trading and Exploitation Company (Tradex), specializing in the marketing of petroleum products, has recently initiated an international tender process to...

Beac targets $250 million withdrawal from regional banks to tackle inflation, despite previous setback

beac-targets-250-million-withdrawal-from-regional-banks-to-tackle-inflation-despite-previous-setback
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) plans to initiate three bond issuances targeting the community's banks between March 18 and April 1, 2024....

Cameroon sees 3.2% hike in consumer interest rates between Q1 and Q2 2023

cameroon-sees-3-2-hike-in-consumer-interest-rates-between-q1-and-q2-2023
Interest rates for individuals have seen an increase of 3.2% between the first and second quarters of 2023 in Cameroon, data from the central bank Beac...

Cameroon extends tax payment deadlines amid nationwide internet outages

cameroon-extends-tax-payment-deadlines-amid-nationwide-internet-outages
The Cameroonian Ministry of Finance announced the extension of the tax filing and payment deadlines by a week, pushing the due date from March 15 to March...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »