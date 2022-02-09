logoBC
09 February 2022
Cameroon: Activity slowdown expected in Q1-2022 due to end of AFCON2021 projects

(Business in Cameroon) - Activities could slow down in the construction sector in Cameroon during the current quarter (Q1-2022), the BEAC (Central Bank of the CEMAC region) forecasts in its recent quarterly business survey. According to the central bank, this is due to the “end of several projects initiated in preparation of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [ed. note: the competition ended on February 6, 2022] and the fact that no major projects are ongoing.”

The same source adds that the activity slow down would be due to site abandonment by construction companies due to the government’s failure to pay some of their invoices, and the surge in the price of inputs. 

The quarterly business survey is a prospective document based on surveys carried out by the central bank in the CEMAC business community. The document presents the expectations of surveyed actors on the “foreseeable evolution of economic activity over the next quarter, as well as the main explanatory factors," BEAC emphasizes.

