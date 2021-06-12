CIMENCAM partners with three public institutions for the construction of 2,000 low-cost housings

(Business in Cameroon) - Local cement company CIMEMCAM recently signed an agreement with the Cameroonian Ministry of Urban Development, Société immobilière du Cameroun (SIC), and Mission de promotion de matériaux locaux (Mipromalo), for the promotion of local materials in the framework of a 2,000 housing construction project.

In the pilot phase of the project, 200 housings will be built in the Northern region. They will specifically be built using clay bricks stabilized with the cement brand Pitoa. Later on, 200 such housings will also be built in each of the remaining nine regions.

According to Minister of Urban Development Célestine Ketcha Courtes, thanks to CIMENCAM’s technology, a T3 building whose construction would have required a XAF17 million investment can now be built with just XAF10 million. Apart from the cost reduction, the technology also helps promote local products, the official adds.



This agreement and the technology concerned will help boost the number of social housing in Cameroon but also reduce the construction costs. Indeed, According to experts, high construction costs are usually the factors that dissuade Cameroonians willing to acquire houses.



