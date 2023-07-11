Automatic Tollbooth: First seven booths to be commissioned on Sept 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Seven of the expected 14 automatic toll booths will be operational by September 2023. Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi announced the date, on July 7, 2023, during a project evaluation meeting.

The booths to be commissioned include those of Mbankomo, Boumnyebel, Edéa, Nsimalen, Nkometou, Tiko, and Mbanga. As of end-May 2023, those booths were estimated to be 51% completed and expected to be 72% completed by end-June.

This first commissioning phase will kick off the second phase, which involves the construction of the seven additional automatic toll booths in the Bayangam, Bafia, Manjo, Bandja, Matazen, Foumbot, and Dschang.

The completion of this project will provide Cameroon with its first 14 automated toll booths. The project is being carried out by the Cameroonian government in partnership with Tollcam, a joint venture established by the consortium Razel BEC-Egis Projects. It is expected to help secure toll revenues, which currently do not always end up in the state's coffers due to misconduct by personnel involved in toll collection.

It should be noted that these 14 automated toll booths are being constructed at the most revenue-generating locations. The nearly XAF42 billion project has been entrusted to Tollcam, which will manage these infrastructures for a period of 20 years -two years for construction, which started on June 10, 2022, and 18 years for operations.

