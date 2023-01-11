Cameroon: Govt plans major road investments in 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government plans to spend CFA2 billion on 57 technical studies for roads, freeways, expressways, and engineering works throughout FY2023. The information was reported in a recent statement by the Ministry of Public Works.

In detail, 11 studies concern the control of works and the remaining 46 are construction and rehabilitation studies. The Ministry specified that 24 studies are underway, 20 others involving contracts are in the process of being closed or terminated, and 2 others are force account works.

For the specific case of studies whose contracts are in the process of being closed or terminated, we learned, there are four studies of freeways and expressways, six road construction studies, four studies of the construction of engineering infrastructures, and six studies of rehabilitation of roads and engineering infrastructures.