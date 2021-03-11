Cameroon: Shelter Afrique signs XAF6.6 bln agreement to fund the construction of 3,000 social houses

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 5, 2021, Celestine Ketcha Courtes (Cameroonian Minister of Housing and Urban Development) and Andrew Chimphondah (CEO of Shelter Afrique) signed a $12 million (XAF6.6 billion) funding agreement.

According to official sources, this financing from the pan-African housing bank will be used to carry out feasibility studies and the construction of 3,000 housing units in the framework of the 10,000 social housing project Cameroon is implementing for years now.

The funds provided by Shelter Afrique will not only boost the implementation of the government project (which is stalling for years now) but also help reduce the housing deficit officially estimated at 2.5 million units in Cameroon.

BRM