The Yaoundé Transport Fluidity Project will be launched in 2024

(Business in Cameroon) - The Yaoundé Transport Fluidity Program, known as Yaoundé Cœur de Ville, is scheduled to commence in early 2024. Arnaud Philippe Ndzana, the project coordinator, presented the project details during a press briefing on October 4. He explained that out of the total required budget of CFA54.7 billion, CFA46.2 billion will be sourced from the Debt Reduction and Development Contract (C2D), while the remaining CFA8.5 billion will be provided by the government.

The project has an estimated implementation duration of 36 months, during which the team will redesign and reconfigure the three most congested intersections (Mvan, Elig-Effa, and Elig-Edzoa), along with the Awae escalier, Emombo, and Sous-manguiers junctions. Additionally, the project includes the demolition and reconstruction of the Mvan and Messa (Mokolo) bus stations, as well as the reconstruction of two minibus and taxi terminals (Avenue Mvog-Fouda in Elig-Essono and Marcel Jezouin Street). The pedestrian hiking trails on Mount Messa and an access road will also undergo rehabilitation.

In addition to its primary goal of improving urban transportation, the project is expected to create 800 jobs (including 150 for women), enhance access to sustainable urban transport with a target of 430,000 people by 2035, reduce travel time, and increase pedestrian walkway surfaces by 19,000 square meters. Arnaud Philippe Ndzana, who also serves as the chief technical advisor at CUY (Urban Community of Yaoundé), indicated that “this new mobility system will enhance the quality of life in the city, with safer roads, fewer accidents, and reduced air pollution."

It is anticipated that the project will impact more than 1,000 individuals, including businesses, residences, travel agencies, gas stations, and others, during the execution phase. CUY assures that nearly CFA1 billion has been allocated to compensate them and ensure their relocation and the restoration of their livelihoods. The "Yaoundé Cœur de Ville" project is a component of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (Pmus) developed and adopted by the city council in 2019.

The Cameroonian government and AFD signed the financing agreement on February 4, 2022. At that time, construction was expected to commence in 2022. However, the project experienced delays due to lengthy procedures. According to sources at C2D, "studies have commenced, along with consultations. The plans are ready. We are hopeful that by the end of the year, or at the latest, in the first quarter of 2024, we will have completed the market process to expedite the work."