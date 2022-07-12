logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 July 2022 -
Construction

Cameroon: Army unit to build the Ekondo Titi-Kumba road

Cameroon: Army unit to build the Ekondo Titi-Kumba road
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 09:52

(Business in Cameroon) - The Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite unit of the Cameroonian army, has been commissioned by the government to build the Ekondo Titi-Kumba road (60 km) in the southwest region. The latter is one of the country's Anglophone regions plagued by separatist war since late 2016.

The government chose the military due to the security threat in the region. Work on the site was suspended several years ago after the crisis started. The BIR has already carried out such a mission in the same region, where it has been fighting separatist militia for years.

For this new project, the unit is receiving CFA40 billion, according to official sources. "Given the security challenges, instructions have been given for the immediate mobilization of the project team, and operational measures are underway to achieve the goal (...) A reconnaissance mission started on July 2 to ensure the effective start of work and the maintenance of traffic along the route," informs the Ministry of Public Works.

Let's note that the construction of the Maroua-Mora-Dabanga-Kousseri road in the Far North region, which is under attack by Boko Haram, was carried out by military engineers, with the authorization of the World Bank, which financed the project. This was a first in the world.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Army unit to build the Ekondo Titi-Kumba road

cameroon-army-unit-to-build-the-ekondo-titi-kumba-road
The Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite unit of the Cameroonian army, has been commissioned by the government to build the Ekondo Titi-Kumba road...

Individuals in Cemac received more bank credit than SMEs in H2 2021 (beac)

individuals-in-cemac-received-more-bank-credit-than-smes-in-h2-2021-beac
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) issued a note presenting the bank credit landscape in the Cemac during the second haft last year.  Despite...

Cameroon: Tax burden seen at 12.6% in 2023, up 0.8 percentage pts

cameroon-tax-burden-seen-at-12-6-in-2023-up-0-8-percentage-pts
Cameroon forecasts its tax burden to be 12.6% in 2023, and 11.8% of GDP in 2022. The figures are included in the economic and budgetary calendar presented...

Cameroon mulls over suspending tax exemption on imported consumer products

cameroon-mulls-over-suspending-tax-exemption-on-imported-consumer-products
Cameroon's Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, reminded parliament on July 5 of the government's decision to suspend tax exemptions on imported...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »