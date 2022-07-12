Cameroon: Army unit to build the Ekondo Titi-Kumba road

(Business in Cameroon) - The Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite unit of the Cameroonian army, has been commissioned by the government to build the Ekondo Titi-Kumba road (60 km) in the southwest region. The latter is one of the country's Anglophone regions plagued by separatist war since late 2016.

The government chose the military due to the security threat in the region. Work on the site was suspended several years ago after the crisis started. The BIR has already carried out such a mission in the same region, where it has been fighting separatist militia for years.

For this new project, the unit is receiving CFA40 billion, according to official sources. "Given the security challenges, instructions have been given for the immediate mobilization of the project team, and operational measures are underway to achieve the goal (...) A reconnaissance mission started on July 2 to ensure the effective start of work and the maintenance of traffic along the route," informs the Ministry of Public Works.

Let's note that the construction of the Maroua-Mora-Dabanga-Kousseri road in the Far North region, which is under attack by Boko Haram, was carried out by military engineers, with the authorization of the World Bank, which financed the project. This was a first in the world.

BRM